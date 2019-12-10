Historic garden to be excavated for Naxxar hotel development

The Planning Authority has approved the conversion of Villa Chetcuti in Tad-Dghejf, Naxxar into a guest house which will also include a five-storey high new apartment block consisting of 14 dwellings on adjacent land.

The development proposed by Matthew Gauci will see the excavation of the present tree-filled garden to make way for a basement car park, but the applicant is also promising to reinstate the garden at a later stage. A substantial part of the present garden will be occupied by a pool area. The project located in Triq Santa Luċija and Triq Ħal Dgħejf was given the green light from the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage and the PA’s Design Advisory Committee.

Objectors said they could not understand the position of the Superintendence which on one hand described the garden as “historic”, but at the same time did not object to the proposed development and construction of garages underneath the garden which would eliminate most of the soil and transform it into a deck area.

While no additional storeys are foreseen on the villa fronting St Lucy Street, the application also foresees the construction of a new residential block on adjoining vacant land which will include 25 basement garages, three ground-floor maisonettes, nine apartments on three overlying floors and two penthouses.

The Planning Directorate recommended the application’s refusal because it ran counter to design guidelines. However, the applicant submitted fresh drawings to address this issue.

