Villa development could replace Bahrija rural homes

A cluster of rural farmhouses known as l-Irziezet tal-Imtahleb in Bahrija, could be turned into four villas in an area outside the development zone.

The site forms part of a scheduled Area of Ecological Importance and an Area of High Landscape Value. This agglomeration of rural structures, which have access from existing country roads, are surrounded by natural habitat and by some patches of agricultural land.

Businessman Michael Peresso wants to turn the structures into four 182sq.m villas each with a pool and decking area, for a total built-up area of 850sq.m.

The present cluster, built haphazardly over the years, occupies a footprint of 710sq.m. Yet all four pools are being proposed for presently undeveloped land. Indigenous trees will screen the development.

Back in 2015 the PA had granted Emanuel Peresso a permit for the restoration of one of the existing farmhouses, which was to be re-used as a residential dwelling. Subsequently Peresso applied for a pool but the application was later withdrawn.

In 2014, the PA’s advisory panel on heritage issues concluded that the farmhouses had vernacular value and should be preserved, and that any reconstruction be limited within the existing built footprint. But the committee found no objection to the partial demolition and reconstruction of the property wherever restoration was not possible.

The 2015 permit retained most of the external walls of the original building and was only limited to the demolition of some of the existing internal walls, without significant changes to the character or profile of the original building. The building was eligible for conversion, as it was inhabited as recently as 1985.