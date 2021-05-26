Warehouse complex threatens Ħal-Farruġ agricultural land

The residents of Ħal-Farruġ and eleven NGOs have filed their objections to the demolition of an existing farm outside the development zones (ODZ) to be replaced by a warehouse complex.

Over 600 objections, including that from the St Sebastian’s firework factory and the Luqa local council, were made to the Planning Authority since the application was first filed in 2018.

The NGOs said the farm is still in operation with animals on site, and demolition would be counter to the policy that stipulates that a farm must not have been used for 10 years before it can be demolished. According to the Rural Policy and Design Guidance, a farm cannot be demolished or converted to any development of industrial use.

For a development to take place, it must also already be serviced by a road network. “No such thing exists in Ħal-Farruġ, a quiet area where not even a grocery is allowed, the NGOs said in a joint statement.

“A Traffic Impact Assessment has found this project to be unsustainable ‘due to the additional unplanned impacts it will have on already congested strategic roads in the area’. This is not to mention what a great disturbance such a massive development would be for the residents - an industrial development has absolutely no place in a residential area.”

The proponent wants to get rid of the arable agricultural land to turn it into a storage area. “The site where the farm is located lies within a beautiful, unspoilt valley. A complex of warehouses would not only be an eyesore, but would actually destroy the landscaping of the surrounding area. No industrial project can complement the natural and quiet environment of the place, let alone one of this size,” the NGOs said.

The application is being recommended for refusal by the PA’s Case Officer.

“NGOs and residents support this refusal for the reasons mentioned above, and call on the Planning Board to heed the case officer’s advice.”

While the proponent’s architect claims a car park is being proposed within an existing disused quarry, most of the quarry had already been restored into arable land with several mature trees a few years ago. “Should this development be allowed, all the trees will have to be uprooted, and coupled with the loss of arable land, there is no environmental benefit that can come out of the industrial project,” the NGOs said.

The NGOs signing the statement are ACT, BirdLife Malta, Din l-Art Ħelwa, Extinction Rebellion Malta, Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar, Friends of the Earth Malta, Moviment Graffitti, Nature Trust Malta, Ramblers’ Association of Malta, Rota, and the Archaeological Society Malta.