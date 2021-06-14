Trees to make a comeback in Ħaż-Żebbuġ’s barren avenue

After a lapse of nine years, trees will reappear in the main road leading into Ħaż-Żebbuġ in a joint project between the local council and government.

The avenue has no trees and lacks greenery after these were removed as part of roadworks undertaken in 2012 and 2013.

But over the coming year 56 trees and scores of shrubs will be planted after studies identified the best locations along the road where this could take place.

The project was announced this morning by Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia and Żebbuġ Mayor Malcolm Paul Galea.

Galea said the council had been working on the plan for some time to identify adequate trees and locations that would not pose a problem to residential properties, while not compromising on parking spaces.

Farrugia said government was supporting the project since it fell within his ministry’s policy to encourage and invest in urban greening.

“It is important to have adequate green spaces within the built environment and we have been listening to people,” Farrugia said.

The minister said the re-planting of trees will give Ħaż-Żebbuġ’s main avenue back its glory. “This was an avenue because it had trees and it will once again become an avenue,” he said.