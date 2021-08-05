PA set to approve cul-de-sac to service new villas in Mellieħa woodland

A case officer’s report is recommending the approval of a zoning application proposing a cul-de-sac, to make way for six new bungalows on 7,500sq.m of woodland in one of the last undeveloped areas in Santa Marija Estate.

Yet the fate of the trees, including over 50-year-old Ballut tree, remains unclear because in recommending approval, the case officer recommends avoiding or minimising the uprooting of the trees.

Wwhile the north-west local plan of 2006 earmarked the site and its surroundings for residential development, being within the development zone, it has been an ‘area of ecological importance’ since 1996, containing a number of mature trees and part of a protected watercourse passing through the valley.

This contradiction is also found in the case officer’s report which acknowledges that the zoning will result in the felling of mature trees, while recommending that when actual permits are issued steps be taken to integrate the trees in the development.

The Environment and Resources Authority has already warned about the presence of trees protected by Trees and Woodlands Protection Regulations, and recommended that “as much as possible, the uprooting of trees should be avoided; and

plans should try to integrate these trees into the proposed designs”.

The case officer is recommending that an environmental permit be obtained from ERA before the start of construction works and excavations, and prior to any intervention on the protected trees.

The case officer claims the proposal is unlikely to constitute a negative visual impact onto the surroundings. However particular attention is to be taken “to minimize the uprooting of trees while plans for eventual development on site should try to integrate these trees into the proposed designs”.

It remains unclear how the uprooting of trees can be avoided when plans show that the proposed cul de sac and the proposed villas will be located on the existing woodland. The zoning application was presented by Suzanne Grima’s Gx4 Projects Limited. The PA’s executive council is set to take a decision on 31 August.