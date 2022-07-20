MP presents detailed objection to Romano garden restaurant

Nationalist MP Darren Carabott has presented detailed objections to turn an existing building inside the scheduled Romeo Romano gardens into a fully-fledged restuarant, proposed by national waste agency Wasteserv.

Carabott, formerly a minority leader in the Santa Venera local council, welcomed the restoration works but is strongly opposing the proposed restuarant, which he claims will be in breach of at least six different planning policies.

“Above all as a resident of Santa Venera, I state that the proposed development will have a serious impact on the quality of life, environment, uniqueness, character, identity and cultural heritage of Santa Venera and its surroundings-disturbing our only green lung in the heart of the village,” Carabott said.

The restoration had started under the aegies of former environment minister Aaron Farrugia, under whose remit fell Wasteserv.

In his objections, Carabott argues the proposed restuarant is incompatable with the Grade 1 scheduling of the garden, which forbids any changes to such buildings beyond “scientific restoration and rehabilitation” and only allows internal alterations in “exceptional circumstances” with the aim of keeping the building in active use.

The area’s local plan makes no provision for commercial activities. Carabott said a commercial restuarant would aggravate daily problems faced by residents in terms of parking, noise and traffic generation.

Policies regulating development in Urban Conservation Areas also strictly forbid such proposals in open space enclaves that create new uses and increase densities in historical town cores.

And when it comes to new uses of historical buildings, the local plan makes it clear that any proposed use should be compatable with the character of the site.

“The Planning Authority should refuse this application given that the introduction of a restuarant within a public garden and rooms adjacent to the Grand Master’s summer residence would totally disrupt and result in the loss of character of the site which never had a private establishment serving food and drink nor did it ever have private establishments in its long history,” Carabott said.

The development is also in breach of the Strategic Plan for the Environment and Development (SPED), stressing the importance of safeguarding historical buildings and managing these buildings in a way which enhances their value. “Clearly the operation of a restuarant does not correspond to this objective... and does not protect nor does it add to the site’s appreciation.”

The urban objectives of the SPED also seek “to proctect and enhance the character and amenity of distinct urban areas by controlling the proximity of non residential uses.”

In this case no restaurants presently exist in this area of Santa Venera. And while the SPED favours the “retention” and “upgrading” of existing public gardens, Carabott notes that the aim of the application is to “convert the space into a private area for commercial purposes and profit generation.”

The development also goes against 2015 guidelines to encourage on-site parking for non-residential development, something that is impossible for a restuarant in a historical area.

Over 100 objections were presented against the development, with most residents and users of the garden emphasisising the incomptability of a restuarant with the garden’s unique character as an oasis of peace in such a highly urbanised area.

Other residents expressed more practical concerns on the surrounding residential area in terms of noise, parking and traffic.

Independent candidate Arnold Cassola accused the government of taking the public for a ride by first presenting plans to remove 30 trees to make way for a playing field, and then proceeding with plans for a restuarant.

Santa Venera “discussing” restuarant application with architects

In reply to questions by MaltaToday, the executive secretary of the Santa Venera Local council confirmed that the council is currently discussing the latest changes in plans for the garden with its own architects. “We are not excluding submitting a representation to the Planning Authority,” the executive secretary of the council, which is currently led by a Labour majority, said.

The proposed restuarant would complement a play area located in a citrus grove approved last year under a fast-tracked planning procedure for government urban regeneration projects.

The plans entailed the transplantation of around 30 citrus trees to make way for a playing field.

The 2021 plans had already referred to the restoration of a historic building, which is currently abandoned, to serve as a “kitchen garden”.

A previous permit from 2020 had already approved the building’s restoration but its use was limited to that of an educational facility.

The restaurant plans do not foresee any outside chairs and tables but include both an indoor private dining area as well as an open-air terrace for diners adorned by planters.

A veritable ‘secret garden’ in the middle of a densely populated area, the Romeo Romano Gardens date back to the 18th century and originally formed part of the garden complex of Casa Leoni in Santa Venera.

In 1977, the back gardens were sectioned off and opened up to the public. Casa Leoni which presently hosts the Environment Ministry was built as a summer residence for Grand Master Manoel de Vilhena.