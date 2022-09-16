PA uncomfortable with dismantling Marsaxlokk tower in absence of alternative site for relocation

A decision to dismantle a historical barumbara in Marsaxlokk was postponed after the planning board chair expressed discomfort that no alternative site for relocation has been identified.

The barumbara (pigeon loft) once served as a rural watch tower and the Marsaxlokk council wants it dismantled and relocated to make way for a schemed road.

The PA case officer recommended approval but when the matter came before the PA today, board chairperson Stephania Baldacchino expressed concern since no alternative site had yet been approved.

The decision on the relocation process will be taken by a separate board responsible for ODZ applications.

“I do not feel comfortable deciding on the dismantlement of a historical structure without knowing where it will be relocated,” Baldacchino said. This sentiment was echoed by the other board member Mireille Fsadni.

The tower structure whose historical importance is recognised by the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage had to make way for a schemed road through pristine land linking Triq il-Kavallerizza with Triq Lepanto. The land in question was added to the development boundaries in the 2006 rationalisation scheme.

In view of the fact that the structure will be relocated outside development zones, the decision on both the dismantlement and the relocation will now be taken by another planning commission responsible for applications in the ODZ, chaired by veteran planner Martin Camilleri.

In this way, the applicant will have to indicate an alternative site in the ODZ for the relocated tower structure.

The SCH which repeatedly called for the re-routing of the proposed road and also insisted that the structure should be retained on site as it forms part of a cluster of historical buildings being just 33m from the scheduled Torri tal-Kavallerizza.

The Environment and Resources Authority had also objected to the relocation of the tower to an ODZ location warning that the proposal affects two sites: the existing historic building at the edge of the development zone as extended by the 2006 ‘rationalisation’, and an ODZ site proposed for its relocation.

Environmentalists fear that the new road will result in urban sprawl in this relatively unspoilt location while the relocated tower would introduce new development in the ODZ.