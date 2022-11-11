1970s Ta’ Xbiex neighbourhood under eye of Portelli development machine

Plans by mega-developer Joseph Portelli’s Excel Limited to demolish a terraced house in Ta’ Xbiex’s housing estate and replace it with a five-storey block for five apartments, are being opposed by the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage (SCH).

The watchdog said that the architectural fabric of the entire neighbourhood merits protection un-der the Cultural Heritage Act, and that the Triq il-Kosbor house is part of a similarly designed series of 1970s houses separated by a green space from the housing estate. “These houses have a degree of architectural value which is enhanced when they are considered as a group of buildings,” the SCH told the Planning Authority.

The SCH said the houses and apartment blocks were built in a style which represents a “clear and coherent vision of urban design” that have architectural value.

Significantly the Superintendence drew attention to Article 2 of the Cultural Heritage Act, which defines cultural heritage as “landscapes” as well as “groups of buildings”.

The Superintendence noted with concern that demolition replacement by an apartment block would “destroy this architectural vision and urban design, with a very negative impact on the built environment”.

The Superintendence also drew attention to the Planning Authority’s landmark refusal in 2021 of a similar application in the same neighbourhood.

The development was refused because of its significant impact on the context of the area in gen-eral, in terms of additional massing and volumes, disrupting the existing rhythm and external ap-pearance of the streetscape, going against the contextual approach of the Development Control Design Policy.

But following an appeal, the decision was revoked by the Environmental and Planning Tribunal which ordered the PA to rehear the case, because of a prior approval of a similar permit, just 20m away from the development.

The Superintendence is also objecting to another application proposed by JJ Holdings presented in 2021 which is still being considered by the Planning Authority within the same street.