Swiss cheese or honeycomb? 33-storey tower approved in Paceville

The Planning Authority has approved a 33-storey tower, whose design was described by the case officer as similar to a “honeycomb”, on an area previously occupied by low-density villas on the road leading to the Eden Cinemas, occupying one-third of the 3,400sq.m site.

The project is proposed by Paul Xuereb’s PX Lettings.

The project was approved by nine votes against two. The only board members to vote against were NGO representative Romano Cassar, and a representative of the St Julian’s local council.

The project will include 11 floors of office space, with a total floorspace of 7,461 square metres, a hotel with 11 suites at levels 17 and 18; 58 serviced apartments between level 19 and level 30; a restaurant at level 31, and services in the two top levels. The project includes 1,254sq.m of proposed open space. A car park for 259 cars will be excavated on six basement levels.

Planning Authority board chairman Emmanuel Camilleri congratulated the architects for the project’s design, but expressed a concern on the grey coloured structure which may create “a dull environment.” The project’s architect replied that the colour will be “more silver than grey”.

Camilleri also jokingly referred to the new building as being more of a Swiss cheese design than a honeycomb, noting similar designs found in Dubai. “The beauty of the building lies in its concrete structure with its light silver-grey colour,” the architect said, adding that the concrete will have additives to prevent the growth of moss or any organic discolouring.

Green travel plan

The development was approved on condition of a green travel plan within three months and before construction starts, outlining how car trips during peak hours can be reduced by 40%.

The green travel plan, which would seek to encourage alternatives to private transport, should include an implementation programme enforced by a GTP monitoring officer engaged and paid by the developer. The green travel plan subject to a tripartite legal agreement with the PA, Transport Malta.

Board member Romano Cassar argued that the GTP should include measurable and enforceable objectives. He also asked what will happen if these objectives are not achieved after the tower is already built up. A traffic consultant engaged by the developer replied that the developers are committed to send an annual report to the PA on how these objectives are being reached. While the developers will only be issued with a compliance certificate upon presentation of the plan, it remained unclear how the goals will be implemented with consultants describing this as a “dynamic process” based on “trial and error”.

Traffic studies show that the project will have a major impact on only one of the four junctions assessed, namely the one where Triq is-Swieqi passes through an existing tunnel under the Triq M.A. Vassalli arterial road, which is described as a gateway to Paceville.

On this critical junction car trips will increase by 177 during the peak morning hour, and by 156 during the evening’s peak hour.

Transport Malta only issued its clearance for the development on condition that an official green travel plan “is put in place by the applicant prior to the issuance of any compliance certificate”.

Opposed by public

The 33-storey tower was approved despite a social impact assessment showing 70.8% of residents in St Julian’s and Paceville “disagree” with the proposed development. Only 15.6% “agree”, whilst 13.6 say the project “makes no difference” to them.

The main reason for widespread opposition to the project is that Malta, and Paceville in particular, are already overly built and developed, and that Paceville is already too densely populated and characterised by traffic congestion – the development will make the situation worse while residents have suffered construction fatigue due to the long running building works in the area.

The social impact assessment proposed a number of enforceable measures to address these concerns.

During the meeting the project’s architect blamed this result on the “stigma” against tall buildings.

Board chairman Emanuel Camilleri noted that nobody in the hall was objecting to the project.

Both Romano Cassar and the St Julians Local Council’s representatives justified their vote against the development, partly on the results of this survey.

The case officer had recommended approval, arguing that the project would regenerate the site in question into a landmark building, serving as a gateway to the prime entertainment hub of the Maltese islands.

The proposal is also deemed to conform to the Strategic Plan for Environment and Development since the area in question is designated as an entertainment priority area.

The local council was represented by its mayor Guido Dalli.