Evidence of old agricultural techniques under Zonqor carobs

Soil clearance in an area in Żonqor point in Marsaskala – now earmarked for the development of 118 apartments – have resulted in the discovery of archaeological features, including a shallow quarry related to the formation of rubble walls in the area and an alignment of agricultural trenches.

MaltaToday was alerted by residents of possible archaeological remains being uncovered after the uprooting of an old and massive carob tree.

Agricultural trenches are a traditional technique, still in use, where trenches are dug to provide better root anchorage and soil humidity in areas where thin soils are present. “These features are being fully investigated and documented in line with established best archaeological practice,” a spokesperson for the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage told MaltaToday. Works on the site are being monitored by archaeologists under the direction of the Superintendence.

But in an indication that this discovery will not alter plans to develop this green area, these features are considered to be “of limited archaeological value and will be treated accordingly”.

The practice of digging trenches, particularly for the growing of vines, dates back to early Roman times and continued till more recent times. Vine trenches are considered a common feature in Malta and are often discovered during excavation for building development. These remains are usually recorded but are not deemed to be important enough to warrant revision to approved developments.

The development of 118 apartments on a 5,000 sq.m site by GAP Projects Limited at Żonqor Point in Marsaskala was approved by the PA’s planning board in October last year. The area where the project will rise had been added to the development zones in the 2006 rationalisation exercise. Carob trees like the ones being uprooted from the site are only protected when located outside the development zone.