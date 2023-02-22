Public green land housing important plants inexplicably put up for sale

A botanist has raised the alarm on the presence of endemic and indigenous shrubs on a tract of land the government wants to dispose of in Mellieha.

The undeveloped land situated in the Tal-Qortin area has been issued on tender for sale by the Lands Authority. The decision to sell the land seems to fly in the face of government’s stated aim of greening urban areas.

Botanist Jeffrey Sciberras told MaltaToday the site hosts at least three plants found only in Malta and two indigenous species, which means they were present on the islands before humans arrived here.

Sciberras was shocked to learn that the area is being sold for development instead of protected due to its rich vegetation.

“The diverse vegetation has a crucial role to play in pollination, apart from the importance garigue patches in urban areas have in absorbing rainwater, which otherwise ends up flooding the roads,” he said.

The site hosts the endemic plants Euphorbia melitensis (Maltese spurge) which is protected by law, Anthyllis hermannaie also known as the Maltese Shrubby Kidney Vetch and Ferula melitensis also known as the Maltese Giant Fennel.

It also hosts the Brachypodium retusum, also known as the Mediterranean False Brome, which is indigenous, and the Mediterranean thyme (Saghtar) which has been protected by law since 1932.

After being alerted to the presence of endemic and protected shrubs Nationalist MP Ivan Castillo wrote to the Environment and Resources Authority and the planning ombudsman to have the tender investigated and determine whether the area can actually be developed.

A district MP, Castillo also asked for the suspension of the tender until these investigations are concluded.

“It does not make sense to issue a tender for the disposal of this land before its ecological value is assessed by ERA,” Castillo told MaltaToday, noting that the tender is being issued before the presentation of a planning application to develop the site.

“It would have made more sense had the Lands Authority consulted with ERA before issuing the tender,” he said.

Instead, ERA will end up being consulted after a planning application is submitted by the prospective developer.

“What will happen if ERA objects to the development during the planning process? And how can the Planning Authority refuse the development after the land is already leased to a developer,” he asked.

Castillo is calling on the government to include this land, which falls within the development zone, in its Project Green plans.

He has questioned why the government wants to buy property from private owners to turn it into open green spaces and then chooses to put undeveloped land that belongs to the State up for sale.

He acknowledged that a public park is being proposed on a nearby piece of land. “But why not protect both sites?”

The area of about 5,000sq.m is up for grabs at the starting sum of €279,620, according to the tender issued by the Lands Authority.

The land on Triq is-Sagħtar and Triq il-Miġbha will be given on a perpetual revisable emphyteusis. The winning bidder will be able to redeem this emphyteusis within the first 15 years after a revision according to the rate of inflation as explained in the emphyteutical conditions.

The local plans approved in 2006 designate the area in question residential development, with a height limitation of three storeys and require that 30% of the area is retained as an open space. Commercial development in the area is limited to 500sq.m.