Case officer recommends refusal for new Suq tal-Belt canopies

A proposal by Arkadia to remove the existing shading canopies in front of the Suq tal-Belt food court and replace them with two retractable ones has not found any favour with the case officer.

The case officer is insisting that the proposed structures do not visually relate to the facade of the Suq tal-Belt which is a Grade 1 scheduled building and the surrounding context.

A final decision will be taken by the Planning Authority on 21 April.

Furthermore, the proposed canopies are described in the case officer report as being “obtrusive” and lacking in respect “the amenity of the surrounding third-party properties”. Submitted photomontages of the proposed development indicate that this central area is not being encumbered by any structure.

The redesigned canopy structures had been previously deemed “acceptable” by the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage, if the central area between the two tents is kept unencumbered by any structure.

But Heritage NGO Din l-Art Ħelwa had strongly objected to the retractable tent structures because these makes it impossible for people to appreciate the aesthetic and architectural quality of the Suq’s heritage building. “Such a massive structure that dominates the vistas and blocks views of this Grade 1 scheduled building is completely unacceptable.”

The present Suq tal-Belt’s canopy was hit by an enforcement order from the Planning Authority in October 2019. The PA said the “permanent” structure had been built without a permit and was obstructing the façade of the scheduled building of the old Valletta market.

By subsequently Arkadia filed an appeal to the PA’s environment and planning review tribunal (EPRT), effectively delaying the removal of the tent structure, which remains in place now for two years – but the owners are currently subject to a daily fine of €50.

The appeal against the enforcement order issued more than three years ago remains pending with the next sitting scheduled in May.

Arkadia had requested in November 2021 that the appeal is deferred until the PA decides on the new canopy application, “following discussions with the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage and the Planning Authority”.

The new plans foresee the removal of the existing shading canopies, and the installation of new canopies with a retractable, beige canvas roof and a different design.

The application was also accompanied by photomontages of the proposed tent structures.

Arkadia argued that the awnings are not illegal but covered by a development notification permit issued by the PA in 2018 on a site already committed for the erection of chairs and tables.

It said its original canopy had to be replaced due to deterioration and that it was a hazard to the public. To address these flaws the new structures were installed with additional steel frames to retain the canvas covering, while still respecting the dimensions of the original permit.

The 2018 permit had a validity of only one year and does not apply to the structures erected in 2019.

The DNO permit issued in 2018 also allowed for a “one-time installation of a permanent canopy” within the said area and the permit has since expired according to the PA.