Bugibba breakwater gets ERA clearance

The ERA Board has unanimously approved an application for the replacement of the old breakwater in Buġibba, including new passenger facilities for the introduction of public ferry services as an alternative mode of transport to and from this locality.

This ferry service is envisaged to help reduce road trips by vehicles to more sustainable alternatives at sea.

The application for this environmental permit, which was filed by Infrastructure Malta (IM), was submitted to the Environment and Resources Authority following the issuance of the development permit by the Planning Authority.

The applicant requested the replacement and extension of the existing breakwater to include additional mooring facilities, new ferry landing facilities and a passenger terminal intended to further extend and diversify alternative modes of transport through an additional public ferry service connecting this locality with Valletta and other coastal localities.

The ERA Board approved the works method statement submitted by the applicant and imposed several additional measures to ensure the necessary protection to the area’s environment during all the three phases of the proposed works