Sant'Antnin waste treatment plant to be transformed into national park

The Sant'Antnin Waste Treatment Plant is slated to be converted into a green recreational area as part of a project that is being planned to return this 23,800 sqm of land to Marsaskala.

In December 2022, the majority of this plant's operations were suspended. WasteServ developed the plans for this brand-new green open space before submitting the project's development application to the Planning Authority.

Prior to the Authority's final review and approval, the proposed plans will be made available for public consultation.

In a statement, WasteServ stated that Marsaskala's former waste treatment facility will be transformed into an urban greening area with a focus on mature trees, water features, educational facilities, and other attractions. A planned underground parking structure will provide Marsaskala with an e-park and ride service, promoting sustainable transportation.

The project intends to provide a wide space for the area's fauna, including freshwater and land-based animals. It also aspires to act as an environment for the rehabilitation of diverse species.

According to WasteServ, the proper implementation of waste management policies is what makes projects like this feasible; otherwise, it noted, further landfills and land use would be necessary as it was for many years.