Firefighter dies after getting into difficulty while swimming in Gozo

A 34-year-old firefighter from Għajnsielem died on Thursday afternoon after finding himself in difficulty while swimming in the Ras ir-Reqqa area, on the outskirts of Żebbuġ, Gozo.

The victim is Emanuel Curmi. The Civil Protection Department changed its Facebook profile logo to black in mourning.

Police were alerted to the incident at around 3:00pm and rushed to the scene. Preliminary investigations revealed that the man had been swimming when he got into difficulty. Bystanders in the vicinity acted quickly, pulling him out of the water and providing initial assistance.

Emergency medical responders arrived shortly after and transported the man to the Gozo General Hospital by ambulance. Despite the efforts of those at the scene and medical staff, the man was pronounced dead a short time later.

Magistrate Brigitte Sultana has been informed of the case and appointed a magisterial inquiry. Police investigations into the incident are ongoing.