€37 million environmental project to replace Sant’Antnin Plant in Marsaskala

The Ministry for the Environment, through WasteServ, has launched the first phase of a major €37 million greening project that will transform 23,800sq.m of land into a green public space.

“This project clearly reflects the Government’s vision for a more sustainable country. As we’ve done in other localities, we are creating open green spaces that lead to a better environment and, more importantly, provide areas the public can enjoy. This time, we’re transforming a waste facility into a park; delivering yet another key promise from our electoral program,” said Environment Minister Miriam Dalli.

This initiative will take place on the site of the current Sant’Antnin waste facility, where most operations ceased in December 2022. WasteServ has since dismantled the equipment and prepared the site for this new project.

The first phase of the project, with an investment of approximately €4 million, will include the construction of a three-storey car park with park-and-ride facilities, as well as the building of three water reservoirs for irrigation and rainwater collection.

The project also involves the creation of a 4,200sq.m artificial pond, designed to enhance biodiversity and offer a tranquil environment for visitors. This phase is expected to be completed by early next year.

WasteServ CEO Richard Bilocca stated that, in addition to the investment being announced today, a further €500 million is being invested in Magħtab to ensure that residents in the area no longer suffer the negative impacts they have endured for many years due to waste being dumped in landfills there.

The park will feature a perimeter wall along its boundary, helping create a natural landscape enriched with mature trees and indigenous shrubs. In line with WasteServ’s sustainability principles, 33% of the excavated material will be reused on-site.

A call for tenders for the project’s second phase, an additional €33 million investment, is expected to be issued in the coming months. This phase will include landscaping, planting of mature trees, further work on the artificial pond, and the installation of a water filtration system.

The park will also have a main entrance area with a canopy space for exhibitions, community events, and educational activities. A learning centre will provide interactive programs for all ages, focusing on environmental sustainability themes. With audio-visual rooms and play areas, the space is designed to spark curiosity and learning.

The park will also include a greenhouse equipped with an aquaponic system and a wide variety of plants, offering visitors an educational experience. A food court is also planned as part of the visitor amenities.