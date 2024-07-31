Portelli partner eyes Junior College site for 133-unit block

A Joseph Portelli business partner is seeking the green light for 133 apartments in a ‘student priority area’ right outside the Junior College where one-bedroom units are not capped at the legal maximum of 20%.

Mark Agius, a business partner of Joseph Portelli, intends to build the large residential complex on a 2,000sq.m site at the corner between Triq Clarence and Triq il-Bacir.

No details were filed on the height of the proposed development since the only application so far is one for the demolition of a warehouse complex presently screened by various trees and shrubs.

A second phase of the project will consist of the complex that will have two levels of basement garages, a mix of commercial and residential development at ground floor level, and 133 residential units from the first floor upwards.

This part of Msida has a height limitation of four floors in the local plan but following the introduction of metric heights, developers normally fit six full floors and a penthouse level in such areas by lowering the heights of the individual storeys.

The site in question has no planning or environmental constraints being outside the Urban Conservation Area.

Mark Agius is also behind another massive development of a five-storey development consisting of 101 apartments being proposed in Paola, on the site of the former Castille Leathers factory at the corner between Triq Ninu Cremona, Triq L-Ibjar and Triq il-Belt Valletta in close vicinity to the A3 towers. The industrial site is also presently screened by vegetation.