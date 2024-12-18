ERA does not object to new Smart City link road

The Environment and Resources Authority has concluded that the impact of a proposed road linking Smart City to Żabbar does not warrant a full Environmental Impact Assessment.

Despite its concerns about the loss of agricultural land and changes to the rural landscape, the environmental watchdog has also declared that it does not object to the project as long as these impacts are mitigated by a number of measures it is proposing.

The decision by the ERA means that no studies will be conducted on possible alternatives to the proposed development, which would be obligatory if a full EIA were presented. The EIA also obliges proponents to compare the environmental impacts of not carrying out the project with those of proceeding with it.

This emerges from a screening report by ERA following the presentation of a Project Description Statement submitted by architect William Lewis, who is also a Labour Party official, on behalf of Transport Malta.

The proposed development will require the expropriation of approximately 10,192sq.m of land, the majority of which is cultivated agricultural land. Of this, 5,686sq.m will be permanently taken up by the link road, with additional interventions including a two-way segregated cycle lane, a footpath, and public transport infrastructure. Temporary land use of an additional 7,452sq.m is planned, which will be reinstated to its original state after the works are completed. ERA has stipulated that construction activities must avoid permanent damage to the temporarily affected land.

Tree uprooting and replanting

The project will result in the uprooting of 42 trees or shrubs, most of which are located along the proposed link road. To mitigate this impact, the plan includes the planting of 47 trees, such as Jacaranda mimosifolia and Cupressus sempervirens. ERA noted that the replanting of indigenous species would address the loss of trees, and the overall impact is not considered significant.

Visual impact

The development stretches across a varied landscape, including agricultural fields, cultural heritage sites, and existing roads such as Triq San Guzeppi Valerju Abela and Triq il-Missjoni Taljana. The most significant visual changes will occur along the link road connecting Trejqet il-Fata and Triq Santa Liberata, which passes through terraced agricultural fields. Modifications will also affect the cultural landscape near landmarks such as the Capuchin Convent and the Cottonera Lines.

To address concerns about visual impacts, the project has been revised to reduce over-formalised splays, limit pavement widths, and maintain field ramps in beaten earth. Bicycle lanes and bus laybys have also been kept to a reasonable minimum. Rubble walls removed during construction will be rebuilt using traditional methods and materials, ensuring they blend with the rural landscape.

Construction activities will generate waste, including scarified asphalt material, granular material and soil. The asphalt material will be reused on-site or at other road construction sites, while the soil will be returned to the agricultural fields from which it was taken. ERA stated that waste generation is not expected to be significant.

The construction phase is expected to generate temporary dust, noise, and vibrations, particularly during excavation works. These impacts can be mitigated by adhering to the Environmental Management Construction Site Regulations, including the use of hoarding to contain dust and debris. During the operational phase, the development is not expected to generate additional traffic, and impacts on air quality, noise, and vibrations are anticipated to be “negligible”.

The project area includes several scheduled cultural heritage features, such as the Kalkara Naval Cemetery, the Capuchin Convent, and the Cottonera Lines. While the development is adjacent to these Grade I heritage sites, ERA has confirmed that no significant impacts on cultural heritage are expected. Measures will be taken to ensure that these features remain undisturbed.

Mitigation measures

ERA has outlined several conditions to mitigate the environmental impacts of the project. Existing trees that are not to be removed must be protected, including their root systems. Landscaping must be implemented as planned before the compliance clearance is issued. Construction activities must avoid environmental damage to adjacent lands, habitats, or features. Rubble walls must be reconstructed using traditional methods and materials, with their height kept to pre-existing levels to maintain visual harmony.

Temporarily affected areas must be reinstated to their original state after construction. The development must not result in the discharge of effluents, spillages, or other contaminants onto surrounding lands. Exterior lighting must adhere to strict guidelines to minimise light pollution, including the use of low-intensity, downward-pointing fixtures.