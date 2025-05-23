China applies to renew Pembroke embassy permit

The People’s Republic of China has applied to renew a permit to build a new embassy compound in an area characterised by woodland along Triq Suffolk in Pembroke.

The original permit, issued five years ago, is set to expire in November 2028. No construction work has so far started in the area which is opposite the St Catherine’s High School.

Although permits are normally valid for five years, this one benefitted from extensions granted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The embassy, as approved, is set on extensive grounds covering 19,500sq.m of land, with a built-up footprint of 3,700sq.m and a total height of six floors. It will include 20 residential apartments and a formal garden of 5,000sq.m.

When built, this would ostensibly be the second largest embassy compound in Malta after that of the United States in Ta’ Qali.

The open space was earmarked for embassy development in a zoning application approved in 2012.

However, the final permit for the new embassy was issued in 2020, despite objections from the Pembroke council, which raised concerns over the loss of open space in the locality.

During the meeting, the Planning Board rejected a request by Chinese government officials to reduce a €478,000 planning gain intended to compensate for the loss of open space.

No new policies have been introduced since the original permit was approved, which means the extension is expected to be a simple formality. However, the extension request, presented by embassy architect Charles Buhagiar, suggests that construction of the new embassy is not imminent.

In the meantime, the Planning Authority is still assessing a planning control application submitted by Infrastructure Malta, which proposes relocating a 200-metre-long ‘residential access road’ approved in 2012. This road was originally planned on 3,435sq.m of land now fully owned by the Chinese embassy.

Instead, the new road would take up 2,737sq.m of natural land and woodland just outside the area earmarked for the Chinese embassy. As proposed, it would connect Triq Suffolk to a cul-de-sac behind the Malta Police Estate, running directly past nearby housing estate blocks.

The Chinese embassy is currently located in St Julian’s.