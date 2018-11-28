10-storey development looms on Veccja area in St Paul’s Bay

A 10-storey development is being proposed in the Veccja area of St Paul’s Bay, where an existing row of old low-rise buildings along Triq San Pawl will be demolished.

The 10-storey office and apartment block includes the construction of garages in a protected area, safeguarded by the local plan, which will be excavated. The roof of the garages will include a private garden, a public garden and a playground.

The proposed garages are being proposed in a protected area at Veccja, which although within development zones is listed as a ‘safeguarded area’ in the North West Local Plan Policy. No residential development of any sort is allowed in such areas.

According to the local plan, the site should be safeguarded from future development due to its environmental importance.

The site includes old buildings with gardens, which lead into the safeguarded area. The row of 20th century buildings is just outside the Urban Conservation Area.

The Superintendence for Cultural Heritage has expressed concern that the proposed height will impact on the existing streetscape, “creating high blank walls and encouraging further vertical development in this area”, and has objected to the development.

Residents have also expressed concern on whether the area can withstand the proposed excavation works, warning that this could endanger the stability of the rocky foreshore. In 2016 a part of the cave close to the Barracuda waterpolo club collapsed while a girl was swimming with family and friends. She suffered multiple skull fractures and was in a critical condition for some time.