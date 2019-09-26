University sports complex approved but athletics track will have to wait for car park permit

The proposed sports complex at the university was approved with a condition stipulating that the part concerning the athletics track can only be executed if another application for an underground car park is approved.

The car park is envisaging more than 1,000 spaces under the ground. If the car park is not approved, only minor alterations like the refurbishment of the grounds can be implemented.

The university has submitted an application for a car park which includes 3,700 sq.m of commercial space.



Gzira mayor Conrad Borg Manché said he would have preferred a firmer commitment saying that it would have been preferable had a single application including both the sports ground and the parking been presented. But according to the proponents this was not procedurally possible following the intervention of the ombudsman who specified that a separate application for the car park had to be presented.

Manché ultimately voted in favour of the project as did all board members.

Environmentalist Clare Bonello reminded the board that the development of a car park in the area is in breach of the local plan.