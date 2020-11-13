Second batch of flu vaccine expected next week

The second batch of influenza vaccines is expected to arrive in Malta by the third week of November, and distributed shortly after, the health authorities have told MaltaToday.

The batch of 100,000 vaccines had to be available on 1 November for free distribution at government health centres. A first batch of 100,000 seasonal influenza vaccines was administered last month to elderly people, young children and people with chronic conditions.

However, not all vulnerable people managed to get inoculated and MaltaToday has received multiple calls from people who were told at health centres that the vaccince had run out.

No explanation was given for the missed deadline as people responded positively to the health authorities' calls to get inoculated against the seasonal influenza in a bid to stave off a double outbreak of flu and COVID-19.

The Health Ministry said the second batch of vaccines will be available for free to the entire population, however, it said vulnerable people, who are not yet vaccinated should do so as soon as the service resumes.

“The vaccines in the first batch were taken up within two weeks. This was an absolute record for Malta when compared to previous years, where 100,000 vaccines would last all winter,” the ministry said.

The health authorities have also ordered a third batch of 50,000 influenza vaccines, which will arrive later on during the influenza season.

“This is to ensure that enough influenza vaccines are available to whoever wishes to get vaccinated,” a spokesperson said.

READ MORE: Malta still waiting for second batch of flu vaccine