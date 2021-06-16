Stephen Mintoff: ‘You can’t always have what you want’

Stephen Mintoff started to attend Masquerade Performing Arts School when he was four and continued to do so for 11 years. Since then he’s been very active within the theatre scene in Malta. Mintoff’s latest role is in Il-Pożittivi, a new play that tackles the stigma that people who live with HIV experience in Malta, which will be premiering on 18 June.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

On most days during the week I wake up at 5:30am, and go to training. If, I don’t have training, I wake up slightly later and have a cup of coffee... very important.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

If you fail, fail fast and bounce back up.

What do you never leave the house without?

My card-holder and smartphone. I make sure I look at them a couple of times to make sure they’re there hah!

Pick three words that describe yourself.

Energetic, fun and ambitious.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

Winning the JAYE Start-Up & JA Europe competitions in Malta and Finland, respectively.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Having a few pieces of salami and Parma ham at the end of a stressful day. Guilty pleasure and rather unhealthy too!

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

You can’t control what happens in life, so you’ve got to welcome whatever comes your way and learn how to make the best out of every situation.

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

Hmmm…. I’d have to say one of my watches. Love my watches.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

You can’t always have what you want.

Who’s your inspiration?

Sir Richard Branson.

What has been your biggest challenge?

So far it’s been my Master’s degree, but definitely worth it.

If you weren’t an entrepreneur what would you be doing?

I love architecture. I think I would’ve tried to become an architect.

Do you believe in God?

Yes.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

My grandparents. I would love to meet them all together one more time.

What’s your worst habit?

Biting my nails.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

I’m definitely funnier and more energetic.

Who would you have play you in a film?

Hmm… perhaps Tom Holland or Harry Styles.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Two-facedness.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

I think I’d have commercial pop being played.

What is your most treasured material possession?

My Gucci belts.

What is your earliest memory?

I remember performing Joseph and his Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat when I was six years old. I was Joseph.

When did you last cry, and why?

When my car didn’t start. And I had just taken it in for a service.

Who would you most like to meet?

Lady Gaga.

What’s your favourite food?

Pasta.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

Lewis Hamilton.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

I’d time-travel to the Victorian era.

What book are you reading right now?

Losing My Virginity – Richard Branson’s Autobiography.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

Super-speed.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

Visit as many countries as possible.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

Throwback playlist on Spotify – The 2000s.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

Simply love Dua Lipa. She’s on repeat.