Paul Borg: ‘We should always be kind to one another, we’ve no idea what people are going through’

Versatile Brass founder and music director Paul Borg comes from a musical family. Married to Andreina, father of Martina & Benjamin, granddad of Carla, he is currently in rehearsals for A Versatile Christmas, a concert at Teatru Manoel on Tuesday 7 December.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

I say a prayer, then shower.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

To always love one another.

What do you never leave the house without?

My reading glasses and wallet

Pick three words that describe yourself

Overthinking, edgy, very helpful

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

My family.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Sweets treats.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

Never take decisions too quickly.

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

A diamond ring.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

Wisdom in general.

Who’s your inspiration?

Entrepreneurs who have strived their own way, those who started from nothing.

What has been your biggest challenge?

To become a member of the orchestra (back then).

If you weren’t a musician, what would you be doing?

A property negotiator.

Do you believe in God?

Yes, with all my heart, body and soul.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

My parents.

What’s your worst habit?

Eating chocolate in bed.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

I’m never drunk so I can’t tell.

Who would you have play you in a film?

Ayrton Senna.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Selfishness.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

Lacrimosa by Mozart.

What is your most treasured material possession?

My cars and property.

What is your earliest memory?

I was three years old; I remember getting a football as a present from my dad.

When did you last cry, and why?

When my father-in-law passed away back in January 2021.

Who would you most like to meet?

John Williams.

What’s your favourite food?

Seafood.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

No one in particular.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

I’d go back to when I was 33-years-old.

What book are you reading right now?

The Apocalypse (The Book of Revelations).

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

To be able to fly.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

To see my hometown (Hamrun) rise up again to its former glory.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

Am presently listening to swing.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

I listen to classical music when I’m working out.