Michela Farrugia: ‘Guilty pleasure? True Crime and ABBA’

Michela Farrugia is an actress, known for her roles in Luzzu and Uwijja. Now taking on writing in her production ‘The Smiling Man’, she has been inspired by the vast range of stories, ideas, and experiences that individuals recounted during the turmoil in eastern European countries in the late 80s and early 90s. Her next role will be in Skieken F’Tiġieġ, a play directed by Philip Leone-Ganado from writer David Harrower, translated to Maltese by Simone Spiteri.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Pet my cats.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

I was upset and my co-worker told me ‘go clean the windows. NOW.’ After an hour or so he asked me what I was upset about and I couldn’t remember – the advice being to do simple tasks when overwhelmed, instead of overthinking.

What do you never leave the house without?

I always forget my phone, keys and wallet, but I can safely say that I never leave the house without my hands, skin and such.

Pick three words that describe yourself

Impulsive, distractible and simple.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

Adopting my two cats.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

True Crime and ABBA.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

I will never enjoy a warm instant coffee, no matter how many sugars I put in it.

Property and cars aside, what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

Plane tickets.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

I was always really sure that I could do a whole 360 on the swings. Would have saved me a lot of falls if someone told me I couldn’t. It would have been a tough one to get over, but it would have freed my mind to ponder on bigger things, like learning how to speak to my dog and such.

Who’s your inspiration?

I find inspiration in the people in my life, my partner, people I work with, family and friends.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Remembering to use leftovers instead of letting them go bad in the fridge.

If you weren’t an actress what would you be doing?

I would be a farmer and be a home cook.

Do you believe in God?

Does God believe in me?

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

God.

What’s your worst habit?

Leaving the house without my tobacco and lighter.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

Loud and very impulsive.

Who would you have play you in a film?

Robert De Niro.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

When people play videos out loud on their phone in public. It’s like they’re keeping you auditorily hostage. Get headphones.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

Whatever my mourners feel like playing. But hopefully it’s something upbeat. I would absolutely hate it if my dead self hosted a boring party.

What is your most treasured material possession?

I’m very careless with all my things, so I try not to treasure anything. But probably my library of tea stained books. And my lava lamp.

What is your earliest memory?

My Nanna teaching me rhymes and għana.

When did you last cry, and why?

Last week, I was really exhausted and overwhelmed.

Who would you most like to meet?

This is a very unfair question.

What’s your favourite food?

All food is good if it’s cooked well.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

Mario Laus from Radju Malta.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

The Stone Age.

What book are you reading right now?

‘The Illustrated Man’ by Ray Bradbury.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

Breathe under water.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

Work on a sheep farm.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

Debussy.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

Podcasts about strange and spooky things.