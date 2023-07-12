Clare Ghigo: 'Who’s your inspiration? Nature and peace.'

Clare Ghigo is a highly accomplished mezzo soprano with an impressive operatic repertoire and a versatile approach to both theater and music. In addition to her operatic performances, Clare has also given recitals in various cities around the world, including San Francisco, London, Paris, Berlin, Bethlehem, and Luxembourg. Due to the ongoing events, she has also participated in several video productions, including an adaptation of Beethoven’s Fidelio/ Leonora with The Strada Stretta Concept, Trouser Girl, a superhero film with the Teatru Manoel Toi Toi project for Ziguzajg, and chorus in Ravel L’enfant et les sortileges with Virtual Opera. Her most recent project, the Stabat Metric project, was created in collaboration with the Gozitan visual artist Joseph Calleja and funded by the Malta Arts Council. Currently, Clare forms part of the English National Opera chorus, as well as being an ENOA (Aix en Provence) and a Solti Accademia Del Bel Canto scholar. With her dedication to both the classical and contemporary repertoire and her impressive achievements as both a singer and researcher, Clare Ghigo is a true standout in the world of opera.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

I always go for an approx. 10 km walk/run in the morning. The length usually depends on what my day’s schedule is like.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

Know your part well and another role’s better.

What do you never leave the house without?

I love to travel light weight as much as I can but probably one thing, I always carry is sunglasses and I always have a pen and paper at hand.

Pick three words that describe yourself

Creative, kind and observant.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

Being invited to meet the whole Royal family.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

I love listening and joining in random folk music and dances. I love listening to Maltese ghana and join in Scottish ceilidhs.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

Be kind always.

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

Music scores and singing gowns.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

Follow your gut instincts.

Who’s your inspiration?

Nature and peace.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Loneliness and home sickness (a sense of belonging).

If you weren’t an opera singer / director, what would you be doing?

Probably fashion or theatre costumes.

Do you believe in God?

Yes.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

Maria Callas and Van Gogh, Toscanini and Gabrielle Chanel.

What’s your worst habit?

I do not know how to relax.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

Nowadays this doesn’t happen often but usually I start laughing uncontrollably.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

People not owning up to their responsibilities.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

I have a list.

What is your most treasured material possession?

I’m not very materialistic but I have some letters and some mementos from productions.

What is your earliest memory?

I remember Birzebbuga before there was a sandy beach.

When did you last cry, and why?

At my former headmistress‘s funeral.

Who would you most like to meet?

I met my fair share of famous people and I am always happy to meet artists and interesting people.

What’s your favourite food?

I love summer fruits and ross il-forn.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

Probably my sister @jessicabg_aimfitness

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

I would go back to 1880 France and buy all Van Gogh’s paintings.

What book are you reading right now?

The prince of mist by Carlos Ruiz Zafron.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

Transportation from one place, dimension or plane to another.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

Go and hike to Macchu Picchu

What music are you listening to now?

Die Walkürie as I’m assisting a production in Berlin of this Wagner’s opera.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

I listen to various from Deep Purple to Taylor Swift.