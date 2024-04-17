​Andrea Pace: 'Balance – I think life may still be trying to teach me that one, in fact!'

Andrea Pace’s role as Maureen in MADC’s recent production, The Beauty Queen of Leenane, marks her return to the stage after a 21-year hiatus. She is forever grateful to MADC for the opportunity and is hopeful that this is just the first of many theatre doors to re-open for her, as she has caught the bug again.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Scream at my cat for waking me up at Ridiculous-O’clock in the morning – yet again!

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

Always know the janitor’s name.

What do you never leave the house without?

My head, but only because it’s attached to my neck.

Pick three words that describe yourself

Empathic, entertaining, dizzy.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

Besides my boys? There are a few to choose from throughout my nursing career – one which stands out was being with patients who would otherwise have died alone, especially in the UK. Deeply upsetting but also a privilege. I also go the extra mile to ensure everyone feels welcome - I rate this as more important than academic achievements.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Now, I would say scoffing tal-LAJKU krustini by the dozen at 4pm everyday – hoping they will send me a free pack for saying so!

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

Balance – I think life may still be trying to teach me that one, in fact! And the importance of inclusion and accessible educational opportunities to all, which I was not as sensitive to and did not advocate for before I had my son Max, who has Down Syndrome and Autism. It takes a village to raise a child and children with disabilities are currently being let down by the village that is Malta.

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

A trip to Kenya and the Maldives for our honeymoon.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

That I would need more sleep when I was older.

Who’s your inspiration?

Anyone who is passionate about making the world a better place and fighting for the rights of vulnerable communities.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Sleeping – I’m a certified insomniac. And being organised. And believing in myself. And making decisions. And sticking to the brief.

If you weren’t a nurse, what would you be doing?

In a parallel universe I would be a professional actress. I would also possibly be a writer of sorts.

Do you believe in God?

Yes.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

Jesus – I have questions. So many questions

What’s your worst habit?

My husband would say I’m untidy. And I won’t argue with my husband on this one.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

Loud(er).

Who would you have play you in a film?

Hmmm. Racquel Welch?

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

There are a few but narcissism is top of the list.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

Haven’t given it much thought but I think ‘Remember Me’ from Coco is lovely

What is your most treasured material possession?

I wish it wasn’t, but it’s probably my phone as it gives me access to so many people who are dear to me from different stages in my life, which I would unlikely be in touch with, otherwise.

What is your earliest memory?

Arriving in Saudi Arabia at the age of three and racing to the house my father had pointed out would be our new home.

When did you last cry, and why?

I last cried in January when I was having a bit of a panic about going back on stage again – so very glad I got past it.

Who would you most like to meet?

Dame Judy Dench.

What’s your favourite food?

There are a few. Seafood pasta is probably No. 1.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

No-one.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

I’d rather like a Hop-On, Hop-Off Tour of a few different eras if I may. A couple of stops in the late 19th/early 20th century and then off to Woodstock in the 1970s and growing up as a kid in the 1980s!

What book are you reading right now?

A book of John Grisham’s but I’ve been struggling to get through it for almost a year now so not sure it counts. The one before was called The Interpretation of Murder by Jed Rubenfeld which I LOVED

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

Healing powers would be amazing. Not just for people but for all living things including our environment. And the power to zap a politician into nothingness at will if they didn’t fulfil their oath of allegiance, although I’m not sure I should be saying this out loud.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

Just one? I really want to go and do some worthwhile voluntary work abroad. My erratic sleep pattern is a sticking point, but I will make it happen. I also want to travel much more than I have to date. Also, a lot more theatre hopefully, as I’ve caught the bug again!

What music are you listening to at the moment?

Whatever my husband is playing on the guitar

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

Working out...?