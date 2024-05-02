Aldo Zammit: 'I’m never guilty about things that give me pleasure, irrelevant of what they are'

Aldo Zammit is an experienced full-time actor in both theatre and film. He is also a bass/baritone with various choirs including the national choir (KorMalta). When Aldo is not performing or watching theatre, film or music, he can be found seeking adventures like bouldering, canoeing and mountain biking. All his activities tend to end with a glass of wine or plenty with friends. From such wine gatherings, both nonsense and the future are born.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up on the morning?

While my coffee is brewing, I do a short workout to get me going and drink 750ml of water. Then I have a mega-cup of espresso on my balcony. Daily ritual.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

To respect people and animals equally and be open to learn from anyone, irrelevant of their status or position. The sun rises equally for everyone, each and every creature.

What do you never leave the house without?

Drinking water and keys.

Pick three words that describe yourself?

Calm, rebel, adventurous.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

Graduating in Masters in Film Studies with a Distinction and having a fulltime job in acting and theatre in Malta.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

I’m never guilty about things that give me pleasure, irrelevant of what they are, as long as they don’t cause harm to anyone.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

To be like water. Determined and flexible enough to manage myself through the toughest nooks and crannies of life, and to be calm deep down yet strong and assertive enough to break the walls that try to stop me.

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

No idea, I don’t buy things unless their price tallies with how much I’m willing to give to have them, irrespective of what they are. In that manner, nothing feels expensive, but just right.

What is the one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

I wish I knew since childhood that no parent, no teacher nor friend can choose the best for you, irrelevant of how much they care for you. The best decisions are the ones that you take when you find the time to think and learn about the matter and then follow your own heart.

Who’s your inspiration?

I am continuously inspired by music, nature and meditation rather than one particular individual.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Write two screenplays, produce them, direct them and have them screened in film festivals around the world. All in one year.

If you weren’t an actor, what would you be doing?

I cannot envision myself not being an actor as it is a necessity for me rather than a choice. I think I would still work in the performing arts if not an actor.

Do you believe in God?

I do believe in God but not in religions. I still find different religions and theories helpful in forming one’s basic values. Learning to love one another, seeking peace, justice and equality would solve most of the world’s problems. The irony is that our current reality shows that most people must be doing exactly the opposite.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

My older sister Alysia and my best friend Charles. Unfortunately, they both passed away.

What’s your worst habit?

Eating all the food in my plate, irrelevant of how full it is or how full I am.

What are you like when your drink?

From a quiet and humble sober person I usually metamorphosize into an explosion of energy, become a social jester, the life of the party and sometimes make a fool of myself too.

Who would you have play you in a film?

I think I will play myself, not because there are no better actors but because no one looks and acts exactly like me more than I do.

What is the trait you deplore most in others?

Blind trust in politicians or any authority whatsoever and fanatism. People who follow what others do rather than carve their own path in life.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

My own compositions.

What is your most treasured material possession?

My house.

What is your earliest memory?

I have a vague memory of being in my mother’s arms during either a party or some kind of social gathering and people were randomly putting their face close to mine and do silly/funny noises at me.

When did you last cry and why?

About a month ago, during a theatre performance. I got so absorbed in the fear and sadness of the character I was playing that it moved me to tears at a certain point in the play.

Who would you most like to meet?

If I wanted to meet someone, I’ll work towards making it a reality. At the moment I don’t have any special interest in meeting someone in particular. If I could choose to go back in time and meet people who passed away it would be a different story, and I would start by meeting James Douglas Morrison.

What’s your favourite food?

So many things, it’s hard to name one as it also depends on the mood and time of day. I find Mediterranean cuisine sublime though.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

No one. I don’t have much time to follow people on social media.

I only use social media as a means of communication or to market my work when needs be.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

Everyday I would choose a different period. Yet the late sixties must have been a blast.

What book are you reading right now?

Thus Spoke Zarathustra by Friedrich Nietzsche.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

To stop time, stop aging and remain passionate and strong in doing the things I love doing.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

My bucket list is quite a list, yet racing a 1967 Shelby GT500 would give me a high, to say the least.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

At this minute my media player reads Last Paradise by Kwoon. Pretty unknown I know but I seldom listen to mainstream music. My spectrum varies between classical music, piano concertos, Blues, Jazz and progressive.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

Normally I let Spotify play random songs to me based on the styles I previously liked. I discover new music and broaden my range thanks to this. There are times where I need to study songs for concerts, so I listen and sing to them too.