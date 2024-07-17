Joanne Camilleri: 'Stay focused and be true to yourself'

A charismatic and versatile musician, Joanne Camilleri is highly sought-after as a soloist, accompanist and chamber musician, having performed with numerous international musicians both on piano and harpsichord. She is a prize-winning graduate of the Royal Northern College of Music (UK) and also holds a Doctorate in Piano Performance from the University of Malta. Performances have included those around Europe and Asia. www.joannecamilleri.com.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Teeth-brush, then a bucket of tea and a couple of biscuits, while I read some inspiring thoughts for the day.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

Stay focused and be true to yourself.

What do you never leave the house without?

Mobile, house keys and probably sanitizer.

Pick three words that describe yourself

Caring, creative, let’s-do-it-now!

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

Being able to do what I love every day – make music and help others to make music to the best of their ability.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Not exactly guilty, but writing spontaneous funny poems about people and life’s happenings gives me great pleasure

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

Care about people and help them as much as you can, but take care of yourself.

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

My piano and harpsichords

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

People don’t necessarily care about you as much as you care about them.

Who’s your inspiration?

There are various people who inspire me with their attitudes, work ethic and outlook on life.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Challenges are relative, and at the time you feel that it is the most difficult thing you’ve had to face, especially when they are in different contexts. As an 18-year-old going to live abroad alone to pursue my music studies was at the time a challenge. Later, facing one’s demons to overcome various issues was another big challenge. Health issues that get in the way of your normal lifestyle are again big ‘boulders’.

If you weren’t a musician what would you be doing?

Perhaps a writer.

Do you believe in God?

Yes.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

Dead: Johann Sebastian Bach on one side and Ludwig van Beethoven on the other side.

Alive: Surrounded by Murray Perahia, Martha Argerich and Andreas Schiff.

(This looks like a party.)

What’s your worst habit?

Probably not taking care of myself enough. Is that a habit?

What are you like when you’re drunk?

I’m never drunk, I don’t like alcohol... drunk with happiness makes me probably louder than usual and sillier.

Who would you have play you in a film?

My sister! She is my twin born several years later.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

People who lie and people who copy other people’s hard work, rather than coming up with their own.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

Bach-Marcello Adagio, Beethoven’s Adagio Sostenuto from the Hammerklavier, and anything else by these two greats.

What is your most treasured material possession?

I have a pencil drawing which my sister did of me when she was around three years old and various funny poems / messages from my siblings, parents & friends written on birthdays.

What is your earliest memory?

When I was around four years old, at my grandma’s house, hiding behind a big curtain near her front door, and hearing her frantically shout my name, peeping and seeing her go out to check if I had run outside and then me going “Boo! I’m here!” And around the same time, again at my grandma’s house, going into the bathroom and locking the door in spite of being told not to, standing in the middle of the room singing to my heart’s content, then I obviously couldn’t unlock the door again so here in the adults’ frantic commotion which resulted in breaking the door’s glass pane, and despite of it all I still kept singing.

When did you last cry, and why?

Not long ago. Loss.

Who would you most like to meet?

Perhaps the Pope and have a good conversation with him.

What’s your favourite food?

Risotto.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

Oh dear... I don’t really follow people on social media.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

A world with less concrete, more trees and a more bearable UV index.

What book are you reading right now?

Body of Evidence by Patricia Cornwell

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

Remove people’s pain and unhappiness.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

Apart from having some specific repertoire which I want to perform, perhaps write my autobiography.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

Various recordings of the music I am performing in upcoming concerts.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

I listen to silence. I think it is the best music when you are unwinding.