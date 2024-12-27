Carla Fenech: 'One thing I want to do before I die? Visit all the continents... and maybe skydive!'

Carla is a physiotherapist by profession who found her passion for the performing arts at just four years old. Growing up, she attended Stagecoach Theatre Arts School for 12 years and also trained in classical ballet from the age of six. Over the years, Carla has performed in a number of musical theatre productions. In the past year, she took on the role of Dance Captain in the Beauty and the Beast Panto (Teatru Manoel), and formed part of the ensemble in West Side Story (Teatru Astra) and most recently, Cabaret (Teatru Manoel).

Carla is currently in rehearsals, preparing for the role of Alana Beck in FM’s upcoming musical Dear Evan Hansen at Teatru Manoel in February 2025. Following which, she has other projects later on in the year that she is also very excited to be a part of!

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Roll out of bed to switch off my alarm.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

My mother’s theory of the leaking pipes – when you have many problems at one go (many leaking pipes), try to solve them one at a time as opposed to all at once.

What do you never leave the house without?

House keys.

Pick three words that describe yourself

Caring, hard-working, witty.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

Graduating with the grades I worked hard for and now, working as a full-time physiotherapist while still managing to do what I love, perform.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Lately it’s been midnight McFlurries with my best friend, no matter what season it is.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

To take things one day at a time when everything gets overwhelming.

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

Intercontinental flights.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

That education was not the only important thing in the world and that I didn’t need to worry so much about it.

Who’s your inspiration?

In performing: I have many, but I can’t not mention Chiara Hyzler and Dorothy Bezzina. In life, my parents.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Finding the time to keep up with everything – work, rehearsals, gym, healthy eating, prioritising my family and friends, and sleep!

If you weren’t a physiotherapist, what would you be doing?

If I wasn’t a physiotherapist, I’d like to believe that I’d be somewhere in the UK pursuing performing arts as a career.

Do you believe in God?

I do.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

Michelle Obama.

What’s your worst habit?

Peeling off my nail polish.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

Even more friendly and extroverted than usual!

Who would you have play you in a film?

Zendaya.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Complaining/negativity.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

Take me to Heaven – Sister Act.

What is your most treasured material possession?

My Car, Deedee.

What is your earliest memory?

I have a very brief memory of being on holiday in Tuscany when I was four.

When did you last cry, and why?

In my car a couple of weeks ago. I was overwhelmed/ not feeling like myself.

Who would you most like to meet?

Rihanna, to beg her to start making music again.

What’s your favourite food?

Anything homemade; my mother’s chicken pie comes to mind.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

Jamie Cardona, he never fails to make me smile.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

I’d go back 20-30 years. I would travel a lot and buy property whilst both were affordable than they are today.

What book are you reading right now?

In The Likely Event – Rebecca Yarros (10/10 recommend)

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

Transportation.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

Visit all the continents and maybe skydive if I find the courage.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

The Wicked Soundtrack and Dua Lipa Live at the Royal Albert Hall. Christmas songs have taken a back seat this year.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

When I’m working out it’s usually whatever Gym Hits playlist I find on Spotify.