Kris Micallef: It's okay to be yourself and embrace individuality

The award-winning fashion, architecture and fine arts photographer has cemented his name as one of Malta’s most-followed and respected photographers thanks to critically-acclaimed photographic exhibitions, as well as his prolific work in the fashion industry, here and abroad. With five international exhibitions under his belt, Kris Micallef’s pieces now adorn private homes, luxury hotels and public spaces all over the world.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Put some music on, make breakfast, quick shower and head to the gym.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

“Don’t blame others for your actions”.

What do you never leave the house without?

Sunglasses.

Pick three words that describe yourself.

Driven, fun, loyal.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

The launch of my underwater series back in 2014, which included a book launch. This was also exhibited at BOZAR, the centre for Fine Arts in Brussels.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Chocolate.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

Prioritise and appreciate your health before anything else.

What’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

My house.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

That it’s okay to be yourself and embrace individuality.

Who’s your inspiration?

Some of my favourite photographers are Helmut Newton, David LaChapelle, Steven Klein, Herb Ritts, Richard Alvedon amongst several others, because of their way of capturing people and telling a story through photographs.

If you weren’t a photographer, what would you be doing?

I would most probably be working as an architect.

Do you believe in God?

I don’t.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

Alive: Donatella Versace. Dead: Andy Warhol.

What’s your worst habit?

Working till late.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

I tend to dance a lot and just have fun.

Who would you have play you in a film?

Not sure but I asked my friends this question and they said it has to be someone ‘brown and beautiful’… ha-ha.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Jealousy.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

Definitely something by Jamie Irrepressible. I absolutely adore his voice.

What is your most treasured material possession?

My cameras.

What is your earliest memory?

This is difficult, but some of my earliest memories as a baby are at Xlendi Bay, Gozo.

When did you last cry?

Very recently. I watched Call Me By Your Name and the closing scene got me crying like a baby.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Trusting people.

What’s your favourite food?

Thai.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

I don’t follow anyone closely.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

The 1960s.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

The ability to fly.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

I would love to photograph Lady Gaga. She’s such an inspiration when it comes to fashion and art.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

I’m currently obsessed with Sevdaliza and Niia.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

I can’t sing to save my life but if I’m getting ready to go out, it’s normally Beyonce.

What’s your favourite subject to photograph?

Dancers and gymnasts, male nudes and underwater.