Thomas Camilleri: ‘My most treasured possession? My health’

No stranger to the stage, Thomas Camilleri has been acting ever since his mother enrolled him at Masquerade as a child to burn off his excess energy. In London he got his first break as part of the ensemble in the UK national tour of Evita, moving into the West End after a year on tour. From an 80-year-old Bishop in Les Misérables to Carlos the gay Mexican in Legally Blonde to Rocky and Frank’N’Furter in The Rocky Horror Show, Thomas has played a variety of characters abroad. Locally this Christmas Thomas is in A Knight of the Comedy Round Table, and will also be playing Miss Trunchbull in the upcoming April production of Roald Dahl’s Matilda at the MCC

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Go back to sleep.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

When buttering toast, always take care of the corners and the middle will take care of itself.

What do you never leave the house without?

Closing the door.

Pick three words that describe yourself

Particular, curious and geeky.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

Winning the first Great Big Maltese Brownie Bake-off.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Ice-cream. A tub at a go.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

Think first, speak second. Still working on it.

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

Probably the shipping for the 75 boxes I moved back from London with.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

Can’t think of an answer for this, though for the inverse, I wish my friend hadn’t spoiled Harry Potter book 5 by telling me that Sirius died.

Who’s your inspiration?

My parents.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Focusing

If you weren’t a creative director and actor what would you be doing?

I’d started architecture before leaving to study acting. I still love the art and find buildings, particularly their history, fascinating.

Do you believe in God?

No, but I do believe in our collective imagination which allows us to agree on the existence of God, thus creating a widely-accepted framework for living one’s life.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

I tried to think of someone historical but there are simply too many fascinating figures to pick one. So I’ve gone for nostalgia and I’d love to have dinner with my maternal grandmother, Nanna Jo.

What’s your worst habit?

Eating. The main problem is that it’s also my favourite pastime.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

Hungry.

Who would you have play you in a film?

Mike Spiteri.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Unkindness.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

Musicals!

What is your most treasured material possession?

My health.

What is your earliest memory?

Running around the dining table after finishing dinner with mum commenting on the fact that I’m tired and showing off.

When did you last cry, and why?

Number 14. Nanna Jo was fabulous.

Who would you most like to meet?

Meryl Streep.

What’s your favourite food?

Food that’s been prepared over a long, sunny morning with great music playing and then shared with friends over a boozy lunch.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

Pia Zammit, Roberta Metsola and Jameela Jamil. They’re ferocious, fearless and fucking funny.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

I’d love to be around while Valletta was being built.

What book are you reading right now?

The Gormenghast trilogy by Mervyn Peake.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

Flight. Portion control would be pretty awesome too though.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

Create something that I’m proud to leave behind.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

The Blue Monday remix by Sebastian Böhm.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

I sing all the time so I’m usually quiet in the shower. And I really wish I was working out.