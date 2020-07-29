Norma Saliba is new PBS head of news

The PBS journalist Norma Saliba has been appointed head of news at the national broadcaster, taking over from the veteran Reno Bugeja.

Saliba had been formerly posted as head of the communications at the Office of the President after the appointment of George Vella to the post.

Saliba rose to become one of Malta’s most familiar faces on TV, anchoring news bulletins, producing current affairs breakfast show TVAM from 2013 to 2016, apart from winning various IGM press awards. She was elected chairperson of the Institute for Maltese Journalists in 2017.

With over 20 years’ experience in journalism, Saliba started her career at the Labour Party TV channel Super One, before the 2004 intake of journalists at PBS under a restructuring programme carried out then under Nationalist minister Austin Gatt.

She has previously worked in the field of EU funds at the Malta-EU Steering Action Committee in 2008 and between 2011-2013.