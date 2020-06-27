Free shuttle service to link Żurrieq, Qrendi with Wied iż-Żurrieq

Lovers of Wied iż-Żurrieq’s deep blue seas will soon be able to hop on a bus from Qrendi or Żurrieq to visit the southern destination free-of-charge.

The free bus service will run throughout summer starting from Saturday, July 4, Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli said on Saturday.

Buses will depart from the two village’s main squares between Thursday and Sunday, from 10am to midnight.

Buses will also pick up passengers from a parking area to be set up in the San Niklaw area which joins Żurrieq and Siġġiewi, as authorities work to reduce parking pressures on Wied iż-Żurrieq. That service will also be provided free-of-charge.

Farrugia Portelli cited a Tourism Ministry survey which found that 60 per cent of respondents named parking as a major headache in the area.

“We have to ensure tourists who want to visit here without using coaches can do so without any problems,” she said, adding that she also wanted to reduce congestion and air pollution in the area.

Malta Tourism Authority official Kevin Fsadni, who led the Wied iż-Żurrieq project, said that the shuttle service would encourage more tourists to explore the small towns.

The mayors of Qrendi and Żurrieq both welcomed the plans.