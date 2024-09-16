Migration policy being reviewed to ensure it is suited for current realities, Abela tells MEA

Government is reviewing its migration policy to ensure it is suited to the country’s current and future needs, Prime Minister Robert Abela has told employers.

Abela was speaking to the Malta Employers’ Association (MEA) during a pre-Budget meeting at Auberge de Castille on Monday.

He remarked on government’s efforts in taking a new direction in addressing challenges and needs brought about by Malta’s economic success.

The PM emphasised that economic success now needs to lead to new priorities, including a better quality of life, stronger infrastructure, increased value-added foreign direct investment, and more quality jobs.

Abela also stressed the importance of the government continuing to be supportive while incentivising employers. He reiterated that this was done in the past when facing challenges such as the pandemic, with measures like the Covid Wage Supplement, and will continue in the future with the tax cut measure, which will primarily benefit the middle class in the country.

“I believe the tax cuts will have a dual effect. First, the income that middle-class households take home will be strengthened, and I believe this can lead to an improved quality of life. On the other hand, we will further incentivise productivity for workers with more incentives, which will benefit everyone in our country,” Abela told the MEA.

The PM spoke about Malta’s labour market, saying a lot has been done to address the reality of an oversupply of workers in certain sectors.

Abela said work has been done to revise the country’s migration policy based on four principles: upskilling and reskilling workers, protecting their rights, increasing stability and retention rates, and recognising the true need for workers in the country’s industries.

Ministers Byron Camilleri, Clyde Caruana, Clifton Grima, and Chris Bonett, Parliamentary Secretary Andy Ellul, Members of Parliament Ray Abela and Davinia Sammut Hili, and Head of Secretariat Mark Mallia accompanied the Prime Minister during this meeting.