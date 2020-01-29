Motorcyclist seriously injured in Gzira crash

A man was seriously injured in a traffic accident on Tuesday evening in Gzira.

The incident occurred at 8:15pm in Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli in the direction of St Julians.

Police said that a collision had taken place between a Volvo XC40 driven by a 63-year-old man from Santa Venera and a Honda Motor CB500XA driven by a 24-year-old Syrian. A ripple effect of this collision caused a Honda NV400CP driven by a 36-year-old to lose control of his vehicle.

The 24-year-old motorcyclist was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment where it was certified he was suffering from serious injuries.

The department of Civil protection was also on sight to help clean up oil that had spilt across the road.

A police investigation is ongoing.