Elderly man seriously injured in traffic accident

An elderly man was seriously injured during a traffic accident on Monday morning in Zejtun.

The incident occurred at 7:50am in Triq il-Labour.

Police said that a 28-year-old woman from Santa Venera, driving a Toyota Starlet, collided into two parked vehicles – the 64-year-old happened to be exiting from one of the two parked vehicles, a Peugeot 307 at the time of the crash.

The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment where it was later certified he was suffering from serious injuries and is currently in critical condition.

The women suffered no injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing.