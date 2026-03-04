War in Iran, energy and the election clock

Prime Minister Robert Abela’s ministerial statement to parliament on the escalating Middle East conflict has reopened speculation about the timing of the next general election.

Only a month ago, in an exchange with the MaltaToday newsroom, Abela had indicated that he intended to present the government’s final budget of the legislature in autumn, effectively ruling out an election this year. Yet he had also inserted a caveat, saying that international instability could justify an earlier vote if it were in the national interest. Asked again yesterday whether he would call an election in the coming months, Abela refused to be drawn, reiterating that the timing remains his prerogative and will be decided according to what best serves the country.

This shift reflects the uncertainty surrounding how the Iran crisis—and its timeframe—will impact Malta, rather than a simple pivot from one calendar position to another. With geopolitical tensions influencing everything from energy markets to fiscal levers, six political considerations stand out.

1. The ‘safe pair of hands’ argument

Abela is not new to governing during global upheavals. He led Malta through the COVID‑19 pandemic and secured a mandate in 2022 amid the shockwaves of the Ukraine war. That record allows him to frame himself as a seasoned crisis manager. In periods of international instability, incumbents often benefit from voters’ preference for continuity.

An election held during heightened geopolitical tension could enable him to deploy the “safe pair of hands” argument — that proven leadership matters more than change when uncertainty looms. Yet one drawback of calling an election amidst an international crisis is that this may erode Abela’s statesmanlike attributes by adding an unnecessary layer of political uncertainty to economic turbulence.

2. Domestic subsidies and fiscal constraints

High global energy prices have forced the government to commit to substantial fuel subsidies. While these shield households from immediate price shocks, they come at an opportunity cost. Even Abela has warned that they cannot last indefinitely.

Sustained subsidy expenditure could constrain the government’s ability to deliver a generous Autumn budget and abort any talk of capital expenditure on much-needed transport infrastructure, at least in the short term. It may also limit the fiscal space to fund ambitious electoral pledges — a traditional tool for Maltese parties to mobilise voter support. An early election, before these constraints fully materialise, could allow the government to campaign before difficult trade-offs become inevitable.

3. LNG exposure and energy risks

Malta’s energy supply is structurally exposed to international LNG markets. Disruptions such as a closure of the Strait of Hormuz, spikes in global LNG prices, or decisions by major exporters like Qatar to reduce production would directly affect Malta, which sources LNG for power stations through SOCAR Trading on the international market.

Energy from the interconnector also relies on fossil fuel imports, with only a small share derived from renewables and nuclear. Such shocks could drive up energy costs and put further strain on public finances, compounding the pressures already created by domestic subsidy commitments. The procrastination on investment in major renewable energy infrastructure has come back to haunt the government, giving opposition parties the opportunity to expose this major lack of foresight and planning.

4. Broader economic headwinds

Beyond energy-specific risks, the Middle East conflict could generate broader economic turbulence. Tourism, trade, and investor confidence may be disrupted, and inflation could be exacerbated by higher fuel and commodity prices. Inflation could erode purchasing power, and while the government may blame price increases on the international situation, the “feel-good” factor could be diminished. In such a scenario, frustration on broader governance issues as well as inequalities could increase.

Moreover, the government’s ability to sustain social expenditure and tax cuts depends on continuous economic growth. If the international crisis dents economic growth, Labour’s economic model would be in trouble. For example, an erosion of purchasing power due to inflation could endanger the global post-COVID tourism boom. These factors would also affect Malta’s overall economic performance, a key electoral asset, and could shift public sentiment, influencing the government’s calculus on election timing. The question is whether to gain more time to weather the storm — and get brawny points for handling it well — or to call it before “shit hits the fan”.

5. Foreign policy as an electoral issue

The crisis also has the potential to elevate foreign policy to a key campaign theme. Abela is likely to invoke Malta’s neutrality — a traditional Labour plank — as a cornerstone of foreign policy during dangerous times. Although not in striking distance, the argument that Malta (unlike Cyprus and the Gulf states) is less exposed to retaliation for decisions taken by the US and its allies has been somewhat vindicated.

However, Abela’s messaging has been inconsistent; earlier, he had toyed with the idea of joining Donald Trump’s “board of peace,” which may compromise his credibility and raise questions about his foresight and strength of convictions. If the conflict endures or spreads, he may face even more difficult choices, especially if confronted by an increased US presence in the Mediterranean. Conversely, the Opposition has anchored itself in EU positions.

If the EU takes a more interventionist stance, that could become politically sensitive domestically, allowing Labour to argue that Malta’s stability is best secured through a more neutral and independent approach. Ultimately, both parties are likely to converge around the two cornerstones of Malta’s foreign policy: EU membership and constitutional neutrality. Yet adapting neutrality to new global realities remains a challenge, which merits more serious debate.

6. Scale and duration of the conflict

Ultimately, timing may hinge on how the conflict evolves in the coming days and weeks. A short confrontation followed by rapid regime collapse in Iran or a ceasefire might produce a temporary shock, albeit with possible post-war instability.

A prolonged conflict, by contrast, would extend uncertainty for months and compound economic risks. The choice becomes strategic: seek a renewed mandate while disruption is contained, or wait and risk campaigning in a far more volatile economic climate. Still Abela would still have to make an informed guess. For to call an election in May or early June he will have to call it in April possibly before the conflict is resolved.

The Iran war has therefore injected a significant external variable into what had appeared to be an electoral timetable dictated by domestic considerations. The decision will depend less on political cycles dictated by local convenience and more on how quickly — or how deeply — geopolitical instability begins to touch Malta’s economy.