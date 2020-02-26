menu

Elderly man grievously injured after attack in Qormi

A 72-year-old man was grievously injured on Tuesday when he was attacked by three persons in Qormi

26 February 2020, 7:56am
The incident occurred at 11pm in Triq Santa Katarina.

Police said the attackers escaped without stealing anything.

The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment where it was later certified he was suffering from grievous injuries.

Police are currently looking for the accused.

