Elderly man grievously injured after attack in Qormi
A 72-year-old man was grievously injured on Tuesday when he was attacked by three persons in Qormi
A 72-year-old man was grievously injured on Tuesday when he was attacked by three persons in Qormi.
The incident occurred at 11pm in Triq Santa Katarina.
Police said the attackers escaped without stealing anything.
The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment where it was later certified he was suffering from grievous injuries.
Police are currently looking for the accused.
More in Court & Police
Court & Police
Court & Police
Court & Police