LESA warden admits to fuel theft

A warden employed with the Local Enforcement System Agency (LESA) has been handed a suspended sentence after admitting to stealing fuel.

Malcolm James Gilford, 25, from Żurrieq, was arraigned before magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras, accused of aggravated theft charges and recidivism.

Inspector Robert Vella, prosecuting together with inspector Mario Xiberras, told the court that the police had received a report from LESA about theft of fuel from Hamrun using a stolen electronic token. The accused had been captured on CCTV filling up a car, motorcycle and jerrycans with fuel, leading to him being identified and arrested said the inspector.

Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras warned the man that he potentially faced around 15 months in prison if he confirmed his guilty plea.

Gilford, with tears in his eyes, however confirmed his guilty plea through his lawyer Franco Debono.

The court took into account his criminal record which it described as “not alarming,” handing him an 18 month sentence, suspended for three years.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri assisted Gilford.