menu

Man hospitalised with serious injuries after Bir id-Deheb traffic collision

A 28-year-old man suffered serious injuries after crashing into a car being driven by a 19-year-old

david_hudson
6 April 2020, 6:38pm
by David Hudson
File photo
File photo

A 28-year-old man was hospitalised with serious injuries after being involved in a traffic collission in Zejtun, in an area known as Bir id-Deheb.

The incident took place at around 2:10pm on Monday. 

Police said that a Honda Civic being driven by the 28-year-old Birkirkara man crashed into a Toyota Corolla being driven by a 19-year-old from Zabbar.

An ambulance was called on site and provided medical attention to the 28-year-old and later transported him to Mater Dei hospital. 

The 19-year-old was unharmed.

Police investigations continue. 

David Hudson is an IGM press awards (Investigative stories) winner of 2019
More in Court & Police
Man hospitalised with serious injuries after Bir id-Deheb traffic collision
Court & Police

Man hospitalised with serious injuries after Bir id-Deheb traffic collision
David Hudson
[WATCH] Rogue truck driver’s rampage in Mellieha causes multiple damages to cars, bus
Court & Police

[WATCH] Rogue truck driver’s rampage in Mellieha causes multiple damages to cars, bus
Matthew Vella
Chamber of Advocates welcomes appointment of new Chief Justice
Court & Police

Chamber of Advocates welcomes appointment of new Chief Justice
Matthew Agius
Judge dismisses attempt to have Yorgen Fenech's continued detention declared illegal
Court & Police

Judge dismisses attempt to have Yorgen Fenech's continued detention declared illegal
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.