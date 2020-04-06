Man hospitalised with serious injuries after Bir id-Deheb traffic collision

A 28-year-old man was hospitalised with serious injuries after being involved in a traffic collission in Zejtun, in an area known as Bir id-Deheb.

The incident took place at around 2:10pm on Monday.

Police said that a Honda Civic being driven by the 28-year-old Birkirkara man crashed into a Toyota Corolla being driven by a 19-year-old from Zabbar.

An ambulance was called on site and provided medical attention to the 28-year-old and later transported him to Mater Dei hospital.

The 19-year-old was unharmed.

Police investigations continue.