Man arrested on suspicion of illegal hunting

Police arrest man suspected of trying to shoot down a protected Black Stork in the Żebbiegħ area

matthew_agius
24 April 2020, 2:23pm
by Matthew Agius
The man was arrested by the ALE section of the police

A 32-year-old man from Msida was arrested on Thursday evening over suspicion of illegal hunting, the police said.

Officers from the Administrative Law Enforcement unit arrested the man after receiving reports of shots being heard in the Żebbiegħ area. The man is suspected of having been targeting a Black Stork, which is a protected species.

Police were also alerted to a vehicle in the area that could have belonged to the hunter in question.

The vehicle was stopped and searched in Għargħur with police officers discovering a loaded, modified firearm hidden in a compartment behind a seat. A later search of the man’s home returned another firearm and other items of interest.

The man was taken into custody and is expected to be arraigned in the coming hours, the police said.

