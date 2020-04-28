Teenage girl reported missing
15-year-old Shakira Degabriele has been reported missing to the police
Shakira Degabriele, 15, has been reported missing, the police said.
The girl has changed her hair colour since the photograph provided was taken, the police said on Tuesday.
Anyone with information regarding this missing person and her whereabouts is being requested to contact the police on 21 224001 or 119, or by heading to the nearest police station.
