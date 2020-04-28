menu

Teenage girl reported missing

15-year-old Shakira Degabriele has been reported missing to the police

massimo_costa
28 April 2020, 6:42pm
by Massimo Costa
Shakira Degabriele
Shakira Degabriele

Shakira Degabriele, 15, has been reported missing, the police said.

The girl has changed her hair colour since the photograph provided was taken, the police said on Tuesday.

Anyone with information regarding this missing person and her whereabouts is being requested to contact the police on 21 224001 or 119, or by heading to the nearest police station.

