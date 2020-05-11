menu

Man arrested after police find drugs and weapon

A man was arrested in Zabbar by the police after sachets with substances believed to be cocaine and heroin were found in his car

laura_calleja
11 May 2020, 7:44am
by Laura Calleja
Following searches conducted by the police in two Cospicua residences also found a revolver and ammunition.
Police said that the car was stopped by officers from the Drug Squad and Rapid Intervention Unit, and the drugs were found together with an undisclosed amount of cash.

A 15-year-old girl was also in the car with the man.

Following searches conducted by the police in two Cospicua residences also found a revolver and ammunition, as well as other items related to drugs. More cash was also found.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello has been appointed to the inquiry.

The accused will be arraigned on charges related to drug trafficking and taking part in sexual activity with a minor.

