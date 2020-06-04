Man attacked in Msida

A 29-year-old man was grievously injured after he was attacked by two men who then fled the scene in Msida on Wednesday evening.

The incident occurred at 10pm in Triq ix-Xatt ta’ Xbiex.

District police went on-site and found the victim, who is from Eritrea, on the ground.

An ambulance took the victim to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment where it was later certified he was suffering from grievous injuries.

An investigation established that the man was injured with a sharp and pointed instrument.

Police are still searching for the aggressors.

An investigation is ongoing.