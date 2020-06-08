menu

Man arrested after breaking into Valletta residence

The alleged burglar was found in Triq Sant’Anna

laura_calleja
8 June 2020, 9:37am
by Laura Calleja
The Valletta man was arrested with a 'weapon' used in the break-in
A 45-year-old man from Valletta was arrested on Sunday evening after the police were tipped off that a burglary was in progress. 

Police said they were informed that a burglary was underway at a private residence in Triq Sant'Anna at around 7:15pm.

Immediately, police went to the site and carried out a search of the premises, which later led to the discovery of the alleged burglar in Triq Sant’Anna carrying a weapon which the police suspect he used to break down the front door of the private residence.

The man was taken to police headquarters for further investigations. He is expected to be arraigned in court this morning.

A police investigation is ongoing.

