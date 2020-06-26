Teenage construction worker grievously injured in Valletta accident
18-year-old construction worker badly hurt in Republic Street construction site fall
An 18-year-old man from the Ivory Coast was grievously injured following an accident at a construction site in Valletta.
The police said the man was hurt after he fell from an unspecified height while doing construction work at a site in Republic Street.
The accident happened at around 1:20pm on Friday. The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment.
Police investigations are ongoing.
More in Court & Police
Court & Police