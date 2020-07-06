menu

Construction worker seriously injured in Paola

A 30-year-old construction worker was seriously injured on Monday morning

6 July 2020, 10:54am
A 30-year-old construction worker was seriously injured on Monday morning, in Paola.

The accident occurred at 7:45am in Triq Duminku Mintoff.

Police said the Albanian, a resident of Birżebbuġa, fell about three meters while working on a construction site.

The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment where it was later certified he was suffering from serious injuries.

A police investigation is underway.  

