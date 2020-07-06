Construction worker seriously injured in Paola
A 30-year-old construction worker was seriously injured on Monday morning
A 30-year-old construction worker was seriously injured on Monday morning, in Paola.
The accident occurred at 7:45am in Triq Duminku Mintoff.
Police said the Albanian, a resident of Birżebbuġa, fell about three meters while working on a construction site.
The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment where it was later certified he was suffering from serious injuries.
A police investigation is underway.
