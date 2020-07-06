Elderly woman grievously injured in Qormi accident

An 80-year-old woman from Qormi was seriously injured on Monday morning after she was hit by a car in a street in her home town.

The elderly woman was run over by a vehicle which was being driven by a 63-year-old man, also from Qormi. The accident happened in Triq Pinto, Qormi, at around 8:30am.

The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where her injuries were determined to be grievous in nature.

Police investigations are ongoing.