Elderly woman grievously injured in Qormi accident
80-year-old woman hospitalised after being run over by car in Qormi
An 80-year-old woman from Qormi was seriously injured on Monday morning after she was hit by a car in a street in her home town.
The elderly woman was run over by a vehicle which was being driven by a 63-year-old man, also from Qormi. The accident happened in Triq Pinto, Qormi, at around 8:30am.
The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where her injuries were determined to be grievous in nature.
Police investigations are ongoing.
