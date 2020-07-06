menu

Elderly woman grievously injured in Qormi accident

80-year-old woman hospitalised after being run over by car in Qormi

massimo_costa
6 July 2020, 1:46pm
by Massimo Costa
(File photo)
(File photo)

An 80-year-old woman from Qormi was seriously injured on Monday morning after she was hit by a car in a street in her home town.

The elderly woman was run over by a vehicle which was being driven by a 63-year-old man, also from Qormi. The accident happened in Triq Pinto, Qormi, at around 8:30am.

The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where her injuries were determined to be grievous in nature.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Massimo’s journalistic interests are local and British politics, EU policies, and busine...
More in Court & Police
Elderly woman grievously injured in Qormi accident
Court & Police

Elderly woman grievously injured in Qormi accident
Massimo Costa
Motorcyclist seriously injured in traffic accident
Court & Police

Motorcyclist seriously injured in traffic accident
Construction worker seriously injured in Paola
Court & Police

Construction worker seriously injured in Paola
Man seriously injured after falling from balcony
Court & Police

Man seriously injured after falling from balcony
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.