Cyclist grievously injured in Msida accident

Cyclist hurt after crash with vehicle

19 July 2020, 12:39pm
(File photo)

A 52-year-old British cyclist from Sliema was grievously injured this morning in an accident involving a motor vehicle.

The cyclist collided with a Ford Ka which was being driven by a 38-year-old man from Santa Venera, the police said.

The incident happened close to the Msida police station.

The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment.

Police investigations are ongoing.

